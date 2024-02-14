Love in the brigade: Volunteer firies tie the knot with firefighter flair

Love is in the air for the Williamtown and Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade, with four of their volunteers tying the knot in true firefighter style.
The brigade celebrated two weddings in the past few months.
Kat and Baine Page were married in an intimate ceremony at Lovedale on November 25 and Aimee and Tommy Freeman on January 12 at Stockton Beach.
Kat and Baine met in the brigade and fell in love.
"We met at our station four years ago where we were paired up for a training session and became best of friends," she said.
Kat joined the brigade in 2018 because she wanted to help the community when in need.
Baine was previously a member in his younger days at Awaba and joined the Williamtown Salt Ash Brigade in 2019.
Aimee met Tommy when she moved from the Slade's family farm at Williamtown to Tuncurry for a permanent teaching position and joined the local football club.
She joined the Williamtown and Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade as a junior member and Aimee has gone on to share her love for volunteering with her now husband Tommy and their daughter.
For her wedding ceremony, Aimee was driven to the ceremony in the brigade's CAT 9 tanker by her father and brigade captain Andrew Slade.
In true firefighter style, Captain Slade and Aimee's brother and brigade senior deputy Alex Slade had to depart the wedding preparations for a fire call to Stockton Beach before the ceremony.
"I got the photographer to run out with me and capture possibly the only moment I thought I would get in the fire truck on my special day," Aimee said.
Their wedding celebrant was Tony Ward, a long time member of the brigade and three out of four of Aimee's bridesmaids are also firefighters.
Aimee said the station is like one big family. "It's a special place to be, and that's why I like to bring Tommy and our daughter Hallie there," she said.
With firefighting a big part of both couples lives, Kat and Baine wanted to incorporate firefighting into their wedding photos as a reminder of how they met and their combined passion for helping the community.
For Aimee, firefighting has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.
"My dad has been around the station since it was two separate brigades and he was in the Williamtown brigade and the shopkeeper would ring the home phone of the members for jobs," she said.
Aimee inspired by her dad, joined the brigade as a 12-year-old, alongside her mum, dad and brother who are all volunteers to this day.
"I love squashing stereotypes by rocking up to jobs driving and crew leading the trucks," Aimee said.
Being on the end of a 38 millimetre house and handling it to get a job done is also satisfying, Aimee said.
"It definitely makes me feel a great sense of purpose," she said.
Kat was inspired to join the brigade as she knew first-hand how much stress is caused when a fire starts close to home.
"I lived on Lemon Tree Passage road and had numerous fires impacting our property, so I understand how this can affect people living in the community," she said.
Kat also experienced two major car accidents out the front of her home, in which she was the first on the scene.
"After the second incident I was talking to my son who was 15 at the time saying I was thinking about joining the brigade, Nathan was so excited and said he would love to join as a junior member," she said.
The mother and son duo training together and completing their bush firefighting course.
"What mum can say they volunteer with their teenage son, it was a great bonding experience," she said.
