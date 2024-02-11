Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay beats Merewether in tight pennant golf contest

By Peter Arnold
Updated February 12 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from Sunday's Nelson Bay v Merewether pennant golf clash. Picture supplied.
Action from Sunday's Nelson Bay v Merewether pennant golf clash. Picture supplied.

The NDGA A grade pennant series continued on the weekend with Nelson Bay Golf Club hosting Merewether and beating the visitors 4.5 to 3.5 in a very tight contest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.