Nelson Bay beats Merewether in tight pennant golf contest

The NDGA A grade pennant series continued on the weekend with Nelson Bay Golf Club hosting Merewether and beating the visitors 4.5 to 3.5 in a very tight contest.
The winners for the Bay were James Marshall, Will Marshall, Will Semmens, with Tom Ainsworth, Shaun O'Malley, Nick Matwijow all squaring teir matches
In the other Division 2 encounter, Belmont 4.5 defeated Hawks Nest 2.5.
In Division 3, Horizons 4 defeated Tanilba Bay 2 in the local derby.
Horizons' winners were Luke Brabant, Sean Andrews, Zac Rimmer and Felix Kaluski, while for Tanilba Mick Deller and Matt Murnane won their matches.
Pacific Dunes 5 were to strong for Shortland Waters 1.
The winners for the Dunes were Rod Smylie, Nathan Munro, John Morey and Scott Campbell, while Tom Irwin and John Peut squared their games.
In the top division Toronto 5.5 defeated Charlestown 2.5 and Waratah outclassed Newcastle 7-1.
