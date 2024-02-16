Sage Brooks passion for musical theatre to shine on Civic Theatre stage

Raymond Terrace resident and young Gadigal performing artist Sage Brooks is set to grace the stage in the Civic Theatre's upcoming production of Superstars.
Sage will join profound Australian entertainers Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino, Chloe Zuel and Joshua Robson when Superstars heads to Newcastle in March.
She will also be joined on stage with a number of other young Hunter performers.
She is a part of the junior ensemble and said she'll be performing alongside some of her friends.
"I'll be supporting Tom James in one of his numbers as part of the ensemble group. He sings some and I sing some," she said.
Sage is feeling super excited for the production to hit the stage and said it's been an amazing opportunity to be on stage with the superstars of musical theatre.
"I've been so lucky to watch and learn from such accomplished artists," she said.
Her performance in Superstars will mark her debut on the Civic Theatre stage and Sage said she is feeling a bit nervous.
"I've been performed once before at the Civic Theatre as part of the Junior Theatre Festival but I've never performed as part of a rehearsed show at the Civic Theatre," she said.
Sage's mum Alison said seeing her shine on stage is fantastic and it's always an emotional proud moment when they watch Sage on stage.
"She absolutely blossoms on stage and it's a beautiful moment every time," she said.
However, the 10-year-old is no stranger to the world of musical theatre, with Sage starring in other notable productions including Madagascar Jr and Star Struck.
Sage is also a featured dancer and singer with the Millabah Aboriginal Dance Group.
Committed to her craft, Sage refines her dance skills at Clara and Co and hones her dramatic talents at Young People's Theatre Inc and Hunter Drama.
Sage was about two-years-old when she started dancing and said that's when her love of dance began.
"I love everything about the performing arts and it's a real joy to be on stage and experience everything from the lighting to the choreography," she said.
Sage attends the Hunter School of Performing Arts (HSPA), which she auditioned for when she was in Year 3 and got in for both drama and music.
Now in Year 5, Sage said she's really loving it there.
"I really want to be a performer and keep on doing musical theatre for the rest of my life," she said.
Prior to attending HSPA, Sage attended Grahamstown Public School and Alison said they were excellent in offering some musical theatre opportunities for Sage.
"She was able to do Aboriginal dance there as well as part of Star Struck so they had a big part in leading the way for Sage and her passion for the performing arts," she said.
"We've been very lucky with Grahamstown and now with that extra level of support at HSPA."
Sage has also been cast in the School of Rock and she will be auditioning again for Star Struck as a featured artist.
When Sage isn't busy being a pocket rocket performer, she can be found reading in her backyard with her chickens.
