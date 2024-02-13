Nelson Bay Junior Rugby's 'Get into Rugby' kicks off Friday

The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union club "Get into Rugby" kicks off on Friday, February 16.
The program designed for children aged boys and girls aged five to 10, runs from5-6pm at the Nelson Bay senior fields, the Groperdome, on Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.
The six-week program on each Friday night provides families with a fun way to end the week.
The kids playing get a free sausage sandwich and drink each night and a training shirt is included in the $45 registration fee (which can be done on the night).
Previously known as Walla Rugby, Get Into Rugby is a children's program that teaches participants the rugby basics in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.
About 90 boys and girls aged 5 to 10 took part in the program last summer, with the club expecting just as many if not more this year.
"The Get into Rugby program has been a fantastic way for kids to engage in active sports in a safe and fun way," Nelson Bay Junior Rugby secretary Matthew Findlay said.
"The focus is on kids' skill development and building confidence in a fun, safe, inclusive environment."
The regular season kicks off for boys on Saturday, April 13, and girls on Friday, May 3. For registration details for junior competitions visit the club Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the eight-week Women's 7s competition kicks off on Saturday, February 24. Training is on Monday and Wednesday at 5.45pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.