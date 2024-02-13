Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Northern Hawks face Maitland Pickers' in first two games of 2024

By Peter Arnold
Updated February 13 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Hawks face premiers Maitland Pickers in a trial and round one of the 2024 Newcastle RL season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Northern Hawks face premiers Maitland Pickers in a trial and round one of the 2024 Newcastle RL season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

They say 'if you want to climb a mountain start at the top', that's what on the agenda for Northern Hawks when they play they first two games of the 2024 season against back to back premiers the Maitland Pickers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.