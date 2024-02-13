Northern Hawks face Maitland Pickers' in first two games of 2024

They say 'if you want to climb a mountain start at the top', that's what on the agenda for Northern Hawks when they play they first two games of the 2024 season against back to back premiers the Maitland Pickers.
The Northern Hawks will play a preseason trial game at Tomaree Sports Ground on Saturday, March 23, and when the Newcastle RL competition starts they play the Pickers again with Magic round with all club's playing at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
The Hawks continue their training programs at Lakeside No. 2 ground on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
The Hawks have finalised their coaches for season 2024. Brad Tighe will coach the first grade team and the reserve grade mentor will be Charlie Faulkner.
The under 19s coach is Ryan Gregory who is fresh from premiership success with Nelson Bay Marlins under 17 team last season.
The club has terrific numbers on their committee pleased to help promote the only first grade rugby league team in the Port Stephens.
The experienced line up includes president Andrew Chapman, secretary Kellie Pipe, treasurer Di Faulkner, volunteer co-ordinator Leanne Jenkins, revenue stream manager Brooke Hill, pathways manager Sean Langdon, grants manager Luke Williams, communications manager and events coordinator Nikki Spillane and game day operations manager Glen Boyd.
Other key posts include website manager Nadia Sharif, community engagement manager Glen Dunkley, strategic planning manager Ryan Palmer, facilities/projects manager Sean Workman, Hawks lotto co-ordinator Scott Dews, social media Bella Pipe and Serena Carney, canteen and bar co-ordinators Patrice Chapman and Matt Thompson and gate manager Richard Davis.
The Hawks will hold their season launch at the Junction Inn Hotel on April 6.
