Catch of the day: Father and son-in-law catch a hefty Jewfish at Samurai

What started out as an easy midday fish turned out to be a lucky one for father and son-in-law Ian Littlewood and Todd Edgar.
The pair headed to Samurai Beach in late January for a fish, never expecting to return with a 1.1 metre Jewfish.
"It was an interesting afternoon to say the least and it was a team effort reeling the fish in for more than 45 minutes on light fishing gear," Todd said.
It was their first time ever fishing at Samurai Beach and Todd said they normally go out on the boat but it was a bit too windy that day for the boat.
"It was actually the first time we've ever fished there."
"So we decided to fish off the sand and ended up with one of our biggest catches," he said.
Ian lives at Salamander Bay and Todd is from Sydney but said he visits Port Stephens quite frequently to visit his in-laws.
"Ian and I are part-time anglers and usually go for a fish when I come to visit," Todd said.
Although they don't generally keep their bigger catches, Todd said they decided to keep their Jewfish catch and fillet it up.
"Ian's neighbour Kev ensured this fish was filleted to perfection," he said.
"We kept some for ourselves and gave some to the neighbours."
