Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens youth receive $2,000 boost to their first year of studies

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens youth receive $2,000 boost to their first year of studies
Port Stephens youth receive $2,000 boost to their first year of studies

Representatives from 17 Port Stephens businesses presented a total of $40,000 in scholarships to the region's most inspiring students last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.