Port Stephens youth receive $2,000 boost to their first year of studies

Representatives from 17 Port Stephens businesses presented a total of $40,000 in scholarships to the region's most inspiring students last week.
The Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships dinner event saw 20 deserving young people receive $2,000 to put towards their first year of tertiary education in support of their career aspirations.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the range of fields being studied by the applicants this year has been impressive, including education, nursing, medicine and science.
"This is an opportunity to thank our future leaders for their persistence and hard work during a particularly stressful time completing their HSC," he said.
2022 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipient Abbie Barr knows first-hand the benefits of the program and said the money was a great help for school supplies.
"I was able to purchase art supplies that really helped me with my subjects," she said.
It was also the connections made through the Mayoral Academic Scholarships program that were a valuable asset to Abbie. "The networking was invaluable to my future," she said.
The 20-year-old is now in her third year of a Bachelor of Visual Communications at the University of Technology Sydney.
During the university break, Abbie has been interning with Port Stephens Council and said her role with council has been as a graphic designer.
"We're from a community that wants to see their youth succeed and that's really special," Abbie said.
2024 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipient Travis Lamborn is studying a Certificate III in mobile technology and has an apprenticeship with Yancoal at Mount Thorley as a plant mechanic.
The former Irrawang High School student and Medowie resident said he wanted to apply for the scholarship to help with his studies and support him moving away to Muswellbrook for his apprenticeship.
"I was very excited and proud to find out I was the only TAFE student to receive a scholarship," he said.
Travis' sponsor is Hunter Readymixed Concrete and he said to gain experience from Hilton Grugeon and how he's worked his way up from starting out at 16 was inspiring.
"It was very impressive and I admire the fact that he still gets up at 6.30am and on the tools with the boys," he said.
The 18-year-old was originally getting into landscaping but said that didn't quite work out.
"From a young age, I've always had a interest in cars so this was the next step for me," he said.
"I would have never gotten another opportunity to do this if I went down the landscaping path."
The scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic merit, achievements and performance in an interview process and Cr Palmer said the scholarships wouldn't be possible without the support of the businesses who sponsor the event.
"Many of our sponsors have been involved with the Mayoral Academic Scholarships program for many years with some providing funding for two scholarships," he said.
This year's sponsors included Ampcontrol, BAE Systems Australia, Business Port Stephens, Club Lemon Tree, Destination Port Stephens, Enrich HR, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, The Wests Group, Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.
Club Lemon Tree, Newcastle Airport and The Wests Group each handed out two scholarships for this year's Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.
"To all of the scholarship winners, good luck stepping into your studies and achieving all your goals in 2024 and beyond," Cr Palmer said.
The 2024 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipients are:
The applications for the 2025 Mayoral Academic Scholarships will open later this year.
