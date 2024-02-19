Battle of the Arts to showcase youth talent in Port Stephens

The next generation of young talent in Port Stephens will soon be able to make their mark on the creative arts scene with an exciting new opportunity.
Port Stephens' inaugural Battle of the Arts event will showcase the creativity and flair of young musicians, dancers, actors, poets and storytellers.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said there are lots of gifted young people living in Port Stephens.
"Our Youth Advisory Panel has been hosting smaller scale events that showcase young local artists for a few years now," he said.
"Battle of the Arts will bring all that talent under one roof and allow our emerging artists to gain performance experience, build their connections and boost collaboration and creativity."
The performer(s) judged best on the day will take home $500 in prize money.
The Battle of the Arts is born from council's 2020 to 2025 Youth Strategy, where council will "plan and deliver events offering young local artists and musicians the chance to share their talent".
"Council's Vibrant Places team have been out and about this week, visiting local high schools to promote this new event and encourage applications from young people aged between 12 and 18 years old," Cr Palmer said.
Interested young people who are between 12 and 18-years-old are encouraged to apply for the Battle of the Arts.
Applications for Battle of the Arts will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 3 and the competition will take place on Friday, April 12.
Funding for the event was made possible by the NSW Government in celebration of NSW Youth Week.
To learn more or submit an application, visit pscouncil.info/battle-of-arts.
