Raymond Terrace man to embark on 1800km bike ride for Lifeline

Raymond Terrace man Ian Kidd is preparing for an amazing 1800km solo bike ride from the southernmost point of the Australian mainland to Newcastle.
Ian aims to raise much-needed funds for his local Lifeline centre as well as create a greater awareness of mental health issues in the Hunter on the journey which starts from Wilson Promontory on April 5 and is expected to take 14 days to reach Newcastle.
"As I embark on this journey I realise it's more than just a personal challenge. It's a testament to the indomitable spirit within, a journey of redemption and revelation," Ian said.
For the past 20 years, Ian has navigated mental illness which has seen him admitted to mental health facilities a number of times.
"I ride not just for myself, but for those who continue to fight their battles in the shadows. As I ride, I carry with me the collective support of those who believe in the power of resilience, in the triumph of the human spirit," he said.
"Amid the chaos, one constant emerged as my beacon of hope: cycling. Pedalling through the winding roads became more than just a pastime; it evolved into a vital form of therapy, a lifeline tethering me to sanity."
Riding for connection is aiming to raise $10,000 for Lifeline Hunter in the hope of covering the cost of 256 crisis support calls, which cost Lifeline $39 for every call answered.
Lifeline answers more than 1 million calls a year to the crisis support line 13 11 14, from people across Australia reaching our for support during personal crisis.
Donate to Lifeline in support of Ian's journey at https://riding-for-connection.raiselysite.com/
Ian expects to ride into to Newcastle on April 19. Follow his story as he prepares for his ride https:/ /www.facebook.com/ian.kidd.10888
You can phone Lifeline to speak to a Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14, text 0477 131 114, chat to Lifeline online or access the Support Toolkit to self-manage what you're going through at www.lifeline.org.au (all services are available 24/7).
