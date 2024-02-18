Parents advised of changes to school drop offs at Karuah Public School

The security fending has finally come down at Karuah Public School meaning the front access and entry point of our school has now been restored.
Parents are advised that as a result there will be minor changes from Monday which will only impact morning arrivals and entering the school.
Morning parent drop off's will now take place on Bundabah Street in the 'Kiss and Go' Zone , which is located directly behind the bus stop.
Those needing to park for longer periods should continue to park in Tarean Road and walk to the front of the school.
Students walking to school will now enter the school via the new Bundabah Street school gate, where there will be a teacher to greet students as they arrive.
Tarean Road gate will now be closed in the mornings. All arrivals must now enter through Bundabah Street gate entrance.
The large front gate will be locked on the bell, with all access after 9am being required to enter through the administration office.
Parent pick-up will remain at the Tarean Road gate as it was previously.
Students walking home and riding bikes will now be walked out to Bundabah Street exit to alleviate congestion at the previous parent pick up location.
Bus students will enter buses via the new Bundabah Street exit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.