Government to review short-term rentals market in Port Stephens

The short-term rentals market is to be reviewed as homelessness and rental housing affordability bites in Port Stephens and the rest of NSW.
The NSW Government has released a discussion paper and is seeking community input which will inform a comprehensive review of short-term rental accommodation (STRA) in Port Stephens and across NSW.
Led by the Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness Rose Jackson, the four-week public consultation opened on Thursday, February 15, with the release of a discussion paper and an online questionnaire.
Through this review the NSW Government will work with all stakeholders to ensure outcomes contribute meaningfully to increasing housing affordability, and stability in Port Stephens.
Specific feedback which will be sought and considered throughout this process includes:
Port Stephens has been a leader in addressing the issue which held the day-long Port Stephens Housing Forum held at Medowie in November.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said while the review and potential reform of STRA alone is not a silver bullet, it is an important step towards fixing existing structural issues in the housing market.
Ms Washington said all options are on the table in this review and the NSW Government looks forward to seeing extensive feedback from industry as well as the community.
"We know Port Stephens is in the grip of a significant housing and homelessness crisis, that's why the NSW Government is looking for ways to better balance housing affordability," she said.
"This is our community's opportunity to have a say over the future of rules relating to short term rentals in Port Stephens. I encourage everyone to have your say."
In NSW, housing affordability and availability are at their lowest levels in decades. Building approvals and construction activity have slowed while build costs have skyrocketed.
Rental vacancies are low and there are more than 55,000 people on the waitlist for social housing.
Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness Rose Jackson said: "We're determined to do everything we can to tackle the housing crisis and put every part of the housing market under the microscope for options to encourage a greater supply of long-term rental accommodation.
"This review will inform our approach to make better use of all forms of housing, including short term rentals, vacant property and holiday homes.
"This includes looking at ways to move some of this housing to the long-term rental market and to minimise its negative impacts on the housing market as well as what we can do to support homelessness services across NSW."
This week alone, two independent reports highlighted the magnitude of the housing crisis facing Australia's most populous state.
Also an analysis by Homelessness NSW showed that homelessness has risen across 58 of the state's 128 local government areas in the past year alone.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the government was aiming to strike the right balance between supporting our local communities, supporting the visitor economy and jobs, while addressing the homelessness, housing and rental crisis.
"We're hoping to better balance housing availability for the people of NSW with the benefits that tourism brings to local communities," Mr Scully said.
"We're in a housing crisis, so it's important we look at every available option to boost housing supply, including a shift from non-hosted short-term rentals to long term rental.
"We've already endorsed the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) recommendation to tighten the cap on some non-hosted short-term rentals in Byron Shire, and other recommendations made by the IPC will be considered as part of this broader STRA review."
Visit the website https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/draftplans/exhibition/discussion-paper-short-and-long-term-rental-accommodation for more information and to have your say.
