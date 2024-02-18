Port Stephens Examiner
Morgan takes five wickets to keep Lions in contest against Bulls

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 18 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:38pm
Mitch Morgan, pictured playing for Raymond Terrace in a Twenty20 match, took five wickets against Tenambit Morpeth Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Raymond Terrace all-rounder Mitch Morgan took 5-38 to halt Tenambit Morpeth's run charge and keep the Lions very much in an evenly-poised contest at Jack Collins Oval.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

