Morgan takes five wickets to keep Lions in contest against Bulls

Raymond Terrace all-rounder Mitch Morgan took 5-38 to halt Tenambit Morpeth's run charge and keep the Lions very much in an evenly-poised contest at Jack Collins Oval.
Billy Amas made 64, Ashley Elphick 49 not out and Tobias Van Den Heever 44 as Tenambit Morpeth declared on 9/220 against Raymond Terrace.
The Terrace openers Morgan (3) and Daniel Upward (1) survived a tricky five overs and will resume on 0/4.
The Lions will be pleased they were able to keep the Bulls to below 250 with Amas, Van Den Heever and Elphick all getting starts. Skipper Adam Sidoti with 18 was the only other Bulls batter to reach double figures.
Morgan led the way with an excellent 5-38 off 14 overs for the Terrace, who backed up well from their round 16 win against Northern Suburbs.
Terrace shared the remainder of the wickets around with Jaxon Brooks taking 2-34 and Joshua Wells (1-20) and Upward (1-33) picking up one each.
Day two is on Saturday, February 24.
Liam Osborn scored 119 and Joel Osborn 80 as they shared in an 187-run partnership to set up a commanding total of 8/279 in second grade against Tenambit Morpeth at Morpeth Oval.
Tallon Gear added a quick-fire 27 not out off 15 balls as the Lions declared and sent the Bulls into bat for 10 overs.
The bowlers struck and Tenambit Morpeth were 2-30 at the close of play with Gear taking 1-7 and Liam Osborn 1-17.
It was just the result the Terrace were after after suffering their second loss of the season last weekend going down to Norths.
The Lions are 21 points clear on top of the ladder with one round to go before finals after the completion of round 17 next Saturday.
In third grade, Raymond Terrace 10/157 defeated Wests 10/138. Jason Cameron top scored with 40 and Aaron Noffke made 31, while Cameron Palmer took 4-24 and Troy Mason 3-13.
In fourth grade, the Lions batted first and made 132 before dismissing Wests for 85. Opener Paul Malone top scored with 61 not out and Chris Nicholas 29.
