Millie Tonkin loves a punt, but she never banked on making 100

At 100-years-old Millie Tonkin's two great loves outside her family are a punt on the horses and watching her beloved (Balmain) Wests Tigers playing footy.
Growing up in Glebe in the 1920s and '30s the Tigers were the only choice and as for the horses, well that was the family business - Millie's mum was an SP bookie.
Millie celebrated her 100th birthday with her four children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren in the reception centre at Greenside Apartments in Soldiers Point where she has lived for the past seven years after moving from her home at Killarney Vale to be closer to younger daughter Janine Papworth.
"I never thought I'd do it," Millie said of making 100.
But she defied the odds and still is remarkably independent, cooking most of her own meals and doing the odd spot of cleaning, although she admits she gets some help.
"I must admit I've got a son-in-law who cooks for me and I use frozen stuff now a bit," she said.
"I still make Christmas cakes. I started it during the war. My husband (Allen) was in the air force and was up in the islands and I sent him a boiled fruit cake. I've been doing it every year since."
The tranquil surrounds at Soldiers Point are a long way from the streets of Glebe in the 1920s and 30s.
But while it may not have been idylic, Glebe was certainly a lot of fun and Millie remembers as a young girl with her younger brother collecting the bets for her SP mother.
The family tradition continued and during the 1950s Millie's children and nieces and nephews had a great time playing in the streets under the watchful eye of their aunt (Millie's sister) from the front porch of their nanna's terrace home - her vantage point also as the cockatoo for her SP mother.
The starting price betting slips have been consigned to history and Millie now places her bets on her iPad in a group betting app with her family.
She is able to keep up with family on her Facebook page and as for the Tigers, while she doesn't get to games in person anymore but she never misses them on TV.
Her favourite Tiger of all was Wayne Pearce, but Benji Marshall is another favourite. "I love Benji (Marshall) and hopefully they'll come good under him as coach. But I don't know. He was a great player, but I'm not sure about him as a coach," she said.
"My mother first took me to the football as a one-year-old when my father was playing league for Glebe.
"We always went to the Balmain games. I follow them win, lose or draw.
"I got to go to a couple of grand finals in the early years and 2005 that was terrific when they beat the Cowboys."
Millie has a sparkle in her eyes and a smile full of mischief, and puts her longevity down to eggs.
"I like eggs, always have. Poached, fried, boiled, whatever," she said.
As the eldest child of 12, Millie, whose maiden name was Meadows, helped her mum with the other children through the Great Depression and World War II.
"I was a second mother to the kids, so wasn't really able to attend school, much to my sorrow and regret," she said.
"There was 12 of us, but sadly now there's only four, me, Ken, Bill and Lorraine" she said.
Her wedding day in March 18, 1944 and VP Day, August 15, 1945, when the war ended were the most remarkable times in her life along with the birth of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
"The day the war ended I was with the mob in Sydney. It was an exciting day. Everybody hugging, kissing and dancing. It was such a relief. It was a big day," she said.
"It was a long day, because we had word it was coming and then we all rushed into town with a million others."
Millie worked until her retirement.
"I always worked. I was working at a box factory during the war. I got a call up but I was exempt because it was classed as war work," she said.
Her husband Allan, who was five years older than her, was in the air force and five of his six brothers were in the armed forces scattered around the Pacific.
They all managed to make it to the wedding and all returned after the war.
"After the war we got a loan from the air force and bought a home and we lived at Ryde for 30 odd years," said Millie who along with Allen raised four children David, Judy, Janine and Daryl
The couple separated in the 1980s and Allan died in 1985.
"It's been a good life. I never thought I'd make 100. At this age you make the most of each birthday," Millie said.
