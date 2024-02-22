What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

PORT STEPHENS PRO
BIRUBI BEACH
The Port Stephens Pro WSL QS1000 is on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day out watching national and international surfers battle it out on the waves, as they compete in the Camplify Port Stephens Pro WSL QS1000. Also Witness top young surf talent at the Burton Automotive Pro Junior at Birubi Beach this weekend Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February. This @wsl junior qualifying event will see 100+ competitors, aged 20 and under, from Asia-Pacific, battling for equal prize money.
THE MARKETS
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. On Saturday why not head to the Port Stephens Markets at the Port Stephens Church of Christ, Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash from 9am to 1pm. On Sunday try the Tomaree Markets at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay for a morning of market stalls and sunshine. The outdoor market runs from 8.30am to 11pm, with a variety of stalls and great food and coffee.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
Hurry now to secure your ticket to party with Australia's most celebrated and exciting tribute to INXS. Live Baby Live: INXS Tribute Show is recognised as the most authentic and electrifying INXS tribute going around. The show is on Saturday, March 2, from 8.30pm. To book www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1142755
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Contact us by emailing huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.