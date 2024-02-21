Student leaders nationwide play an important role in their schools' overall wellbeing. These young leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school: confidence in communication, empathy, organisation abilities, a willingness to learn, a sense of personal responsibility, initiative and goal orientation.
Former Australian Educator of the Year awardee Michael Grose said teachers reported less student bullying and witnessed more responsible, caring behaviour among students when student leadership is prioritised. He said schools that develop students' leadership identify the qualities and skills they want to develop, include leadership training in classroom work, adequately resource leadership training and provide opportunities for students to lead.
But being a student leader isn't easy, he said. "For a start, you've got to give up some of your time. That means devoting some lunch times and even after school to your leadership duties," Mr Grose said. "You may find that some other students are difficult to manage and communicate with. They may not agree with you or even want to co-operate. So you may have to work on your communication skills - that is, how you speak to and work with others. But the positives far outweigh any negatives. Student leaders benefit and grow so much from the experience."
According to state education departments, effective student leadership can instil pride in their schools and influence real change, improving educational outcomes. When students participate in meaningful decision-making at school, they experience higher levels of wellbeing and empowerment, feel a deeper connection to learning and school community, and develop a range of skills and capabilities to feel connected and successful at school and in life.
Mr Grose, who is founder of the Young Leaders Program for primary school students, said there was no single right way to be a leader but many different ways to suit personalities, situations and goals. "The important thing is to be yourself, be open-minded and be willing to learn and change. Remember, student leadership is not about having power over others, but about having power with others."
St Philip's Christian College staff highly value the role of student leadership.- St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens
St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens is very proud to introduce its students leaders for 2024.
College captains are Emily Gambrill and Lachlan Herring and vice-captains are Natalie Pethybridge and Padraic Jones.
Middle School captains are Emma Tibbs and Jeremiah Cooper and vice-captains are Josie Waide and Rowan Burke. Junior School captains are Zoe Robinson and Ethan Coxon.
St Philip's Christian College staff highly value the role of student leadership. They believe it is important that every student has the opportunity to explore and develop their leadership potential. The College seeks to provide real authentic leadership experiences that bring positive action within the school community and personal transformation for the individual.
The College theme this year is 'Tenacity' and student leaders will grow in this as they take on extra responsibilities, face challenges, learn from failures, and persist in their endeavours.
This tenacious mindset empowers student leaders to approach their schooling with a positive and proactive attitude, setting the stage for long-term success, and inspiring their peers.
The opportunity for students to demonstrate leadership in the school's various sports, clubs, camps, and community service trips, instils discipline, teamwork, and resilience. These experiences form a key part of the school's 'Whole of Life' education philosophy.
They also enhance a student's character and provide real-world examples of how tenacity can lead to success.
"We congratulate our student leaders for 2024," College Principal Martin Telfer said.
