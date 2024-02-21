Success for young golf guns Lachlan Lawson and Amy Squires

Charlestown defeated Toronto 4-5 to 3.5 and Newcastle 6 were too strong for Waratah 2 in round four of Division 1 A grade pennants on Sunday.
In Division 2, Belmont won a close contest with Nelson Bay 4.5 to 3.5. winners for the bay were Nick Matwijow, Will Marshall and Tom Ainsworth. Will Semmens squared his match.
In Division 3, Pacific dunes 6 were to strong for Tanilba Bay 0. Winners for the Dunes were Rod Smylie, Nathan Munro, John Morey, Peter Gardner, Scott Campbell and Tom Irwin.
Horizons lost a close game to Shortland waters 4-2. Winners for Horizons were Luke Brabant and Darren Herbert,
Nelson Bay's Lachlan Lawson competed with the pros in the WEB EX player series at Cypress Lakes Resort last weekend. Lachy finished equal 4th in the junior division, Nelson Bays A grade pennant player Chris Drake was his caddy.
Boat Harbour schoolgirl Amy Squires (pictured above) earned selection in the NSW Junior team to play the interstate series at Royal Fremantle Golf Club from April 15-18.
