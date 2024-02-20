Nelson Bay Marlins up and flying ahead of new AFL season

The Nelson Bay Marlins AFL club are all systems go for the 2024 season with a new coach and club president in place.
New president Adam Walker and his hard working committee will oversee the clubs programs with the club appointing a new head coach with the very experienced Sean McGrath talking on the role
McGrath has been coaching since 2002 around Australia with a stint with the Ipswich Eagles as skill and development coach before taking the head coach role in the QAFL competition,
He also coached Eastlake AFC in the Canberra competition before taking on the role as coach of the Nelson Bay Marlins from 2016-2019,
We want a team that is proud to wear the Marlins jumper.- Sean McGrath
McGrath also coached the Australian National Air Force team from 2006-2013, other coaching posts include BDAFL representative team and the under-17 Hunter Boys Metro team,
"I see the 2024 season as an exciting time for the club. My goal for the season is to build the club and develop the younger players coming up from the juniors," McGrath said.
"At the end of the year we want a team that is proud to wear the Marlins jumper and a competition that respects our club"
The Marlins will return to the Black Diamond Plate Division in 2024 after the retirement of several key players,
The men's team won the 2022 Plate premiership under Nic Griffith who is senior operations manager this season.
The Marlins are reintroducing a women's team this year. They will be playing in the Black Diamond Plate division after a two-year break from competition.
The club has a proud history in the women's comp winning the 2016 premiership at the end on an undefeated season in the top division.
Walker is encouraging men, women and children to come along and try AFL and have a training run and a good time.
The men's team trains Monday and Wednesday nights at 6pm, the women train Wednesday at 6pm, and the juniors have a come and try afternoon on Fridays from 5pm. All sessions are at Dick Burwell Oval,
For senior registrations call Nic Griffith on 0428 027 974 and juniors call Adam on 0427 886 705.
