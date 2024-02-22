Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Pythons can secure two minor premierships in final round

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 22 2024 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens are on track to defend their 2022-23 premiership.
Port Stephens are on track to defend their 2022-23 premiership.

Port Stephens have effectively wrapped up yet another minor premiership despite a one-wicket loss in a low-scoring match against Waterboard at 1833 Park last Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.