Port Stephens Pythons can secure two minor premierships in final round

Port Stephens have effectively wrapped up yet another minor premiership despite a one-wicket loss in a low-scoring match against Waterboard at 1833 Park last Saturday.
The Pythons, the defending premiers, are two points clear of second placed Waterboard, but have a far superior quotient which will ensure even they lose their final round game against Cardiff-Boolaroo they will finish on top of the ladder.
Port were all out for 64 with only Lleyton Eveleigh 11 and Grant Garland 10 not out making double figures.
But led by Brock Hawley 6-14, they almost pulled off victory with Waterboard scraping across the line scoring 9/65 in the 24th
Port Stephens can jump into the Division 2 top four at the expense of Nelson Bay if the Pythons win and Makos lose in the final round of regular season games on Saturday.
The Bay are fourth on 38 points after a seven-wicket loss to The Gardens Falcons, two points ahead of Port, however. the Pythons have a superior quotient and if the two teams finished equal on 39 points Port would grab fourth spot and a double chance.
Port are home to 9th placed Adamstown on Saturday after their round 18 game against Carrington was abandoned. Nelson Bay host sixth-placed Maryland Fletcher (Maroon).
In Division 5, Port will claim the minor premiership if they beat top side Waratah-Mayfield in the final round. The two teams are first and second locked on 41 points.
