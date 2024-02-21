$2 million funding boost for Port Stephens Koala Hospital

The NSW Government has announced $2 million in funding to increase wildlife veterinary capacity for Port Stephens Koala Hospital.
The $2 million funding boost has been secured by the local member for Port Stephens Kate Washington.
The funding will enable Port Stephens Koala Hospital to hire specialised staff to increase the capacity of vets, nurses, surgery and feeding at the facility.
This will allow Port Stephens Koala Hospital to care for rescued or ill, injured and orphaned wildlife requiring treatment and rehabilitation for subsequent release.
Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe said the funding was a testament to the strong advocacy of Ms Washington who has been a long time champion of protecting koalas not only in Port Stephens but across the state.
"We are committed to ensuring koalas have a bright future in NSW and this involves supporting a range of conservation actions, including improving habitat, reducing vehicle strike and wildlife care," Ms Sharpe said.
"The NSW Government is taking steps to prevent koalas ending up in veterinary care, and this funding helps ensure native wildlife have the best possible outcome when treated and returned to the wild."
Port Stephens Koala Hospital president Ron Land said Minister Sharpe and Ms Washington were two of the greatest protectors of koalas in NSW.
"This funding package is 100 per cent devoted to preserving an iconic Australian endangered species in Port Stephens and without it we could not continue to save the lives of ill, injured, and orphaned koalas at our hospital."
This new funding builds on the NSW Government's previous $120,000 commitment to help Port Stephens Council restore 60 hectares of koala habitat.
The NSW Government is committed to ensuring the long-term survival of koalas in the wild and each partnership with councils, land managers, community organisation and wildlife groups is an important step toward achieving that goal.
Ms Washington said: "Koalas are a much-loved member of our community, and an iconic part of our region.
"This funding is a welcome announcement for our community which cares deeply for koalas and will greatly assist the amazing army of volunteers at Port Stephens Koala Hospital."
"Together we can help secure the future of koalas and other wildlife in our beautiful part of the world."
