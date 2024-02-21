Port Stephens Examiner
$2 million funding boost for Port Stephens Koala Hospital

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 1:06pm
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe with a koala joey at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital. Picture supplied.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe with a koala joey at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital. Picture supplied.

The NSW Government has announced $2 million in funding to increase wildlife veterinary capacity for Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

