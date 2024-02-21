Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Millie Tonkin never bet on making 100: Port Stephens news this week

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 21 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.