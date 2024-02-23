Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner
Sierra Kerr soaring into Surfest Pro Junior after win at Port Stephens Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 24 2024 - 10:39am, first published 10:35am
Sierra Kerr. Picture by Andrew Shield, WSL
World junior champion Sierra Kerr could be straight back onto the waves of Birubi Beach on Saturday for the Surfest Pro Junior after taking out the Port Stephens Pro 1000-point qualifying series contest there on Friday.

