Irish singing legend Daniel O'Donnell coming to Hunter

Irish singing legend Daniel O'Donnell is making a return to Australia for his first tour since 2019 and he's heading to the Hunter region.
O'Donnell's show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on March 10 is promising to be a wonderful show full of Irish standards and classics from the popular music songbook.
His new album How Lucky I Must be, will be sure to add to O'Donnell's already impressive list of accomplishments in the charts across the globe.
Known for the close relationship he has with his fans and his charismatic and engaging stage presence, O'Donnell said he is really looking forward to his shows in Australia.
"I just hope people enjoy the show and they can expect to hear a lot of old, familiar songs and a few new ones," he said.
After more than 40 years in the spotlight, O'Donnell is still in love with performing for audiences all over the world.
"I really enjoy the shows and I love the opportunity to perform," O'Donnell said.
"I've always enjoyed the interaction with the audience."
His latest tour will be his sixteenth time touring in Australia and O'Donnell said it's been a good while since he last performed in Australia.
"I'm looking forward to meeting up with fans that I've met at previous shows of mine," he said.
"I like to meet people after the show and I'm looking forward to also meeting some new fans."
New and old fans of O'Donnell's can expect to hear him perform songs such as I just want to dance with you, I need you and Hello Darlin.
"There's a lot of different songs that the audience can expect to hear on the night," O'Donnell said.
While in Australia, O'Donnell will also perform at shows in Melbourne, Tweed Heads, Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide and Perth.
"The tickets are selling quite well in Newcastle but there's always room for more," O'Donnell said.
To purchase tickets to An Evening with Daniel O'Donnell, visit: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=DANNSW24.
His Newcastle show is on Sunday, March 10 at 6pm.
