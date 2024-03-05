Port Stephens Council's community funding is striving for a vibrant region

Port Stephens Council has now opened round two of their Vibrant Spaces Fund and Community Support Fund.
The funding is part of council's community funding program and allows applicants to receive up to $6,000 for their project.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the funding is a chance for council to give back and support the Port Stephens community to create a vibrant place to live, work and visit.
"We really want to fund as many grassroots local projects that genuinely support local people across the whole local government area to bring life and vibrancy to our streets and neighbourhoods," he said.
The Vibrant Spaces Fund could include initiatives such as small events or markets, artistic and creative upgrades to streets, music and performances in the park and greening and beautification projects.
In round one of the Vibrant Spaces Fund and Community Support Fund, council awarded funding to a variety of projects, including the Seaham Shared Pathway project and the Nelson Bay AFL club.
Mayor Palmer said there's a great cross-section of funding streams available for anyone to apply from individuals, artists, creatives, community groups, not-for-profits, business and students.
"It's really easy to apply and our team is available to give you tips on how to make sure your application is successful," he said.
"We can't wait to see some exciting new initiatives that will boost the social, cultural, environmental and economic life of our communities."
Applications close on Friday, April 5.
To view the full range of funds available, view the guidelines or to apply, visit: portstephens.nsw.gov.au/funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.