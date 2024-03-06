Youth counselling service Jupiter is looking to expand to Medowie

Not-for-profit organisation Jupiter is filling the rather large gap when it comes to mental health services for Port Stephens youth.
Established in 2019, Jupiter provides free counselling to young people aged between 12 and 25.
With limited public transport in the Port Stephens region, Jupiter operations manager Avril Saunders said it's inaccessible for young people to travel to Maitland or Newcastle for counselling services.
"They are having to either find a bus to catch or rely on their parents to take them," she said.
Jupiter has centres in Salamander Bay, Tanilba Bay, Raymond Terrace and Ms Saunders said they hope to expand to Medowie in the future.
"Medowie is an area that is growing so fast and with new high schools at Medowie the need is growing and we're trying to grow with it," she said.
Last year, Jupiter had more than 2000 consultations and Ms Saunders said 750 young people have been supported since Jupiter started.
"The need continues to grow," she said of the demand for help.
An additional centre in Medowie would allow Jupiter to service more youth in the area.
Ms Saunders said they saw just how great the need was when they opened in Raymond Terrace two years ago.
"There really isn't anything like Jupiter available for young people living in this area," she said.
The top identified reasons that Port Stephens youth access Jupiter's services have been anxiety, depression, family conflict and gender identity.
"We help them to find some tools and strategies that they might be able to work with to manage the situation that they're facing a bit better," Ms Saunders said.
Another top priority of Jupiter's is to secure reoccurring funding which is something that the counselling service has been struggling with to sustain their services.
"Without this secure funding the future of Jupiter is uncertain and we potentially might not be able to continue the work we're doing with young people," Ms Saunders said.
"We're so lucky and grateful for the funding that we have received but it's all about getting that reoccurring funding so we don't have to worry so much about supporting these young people."
To learn more about Jupiter's service, visit: https://jupiter.org.au/.
To book an appointment, call Jupiter on 0490 716 265 or make a referral via their referral form on the Jupiter website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.