Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

SUP CHALLENGE
BIRUBI BEACH
Port Stephens SUP Challenge is an event designed to be a weekend of fun with surfing and flat water for every level and age group. The event is run by Newcastle Stand Up Paddle Club and will be held at Birubi Beach (conditions pending) on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. Keep an eye on the Port Stephens SUP Challenge's Facebook for updates on the location. The event is free for spectators.
PARK RUN
RAYMOND TERRACE & FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
LIVE MUSIC
CLUB LEMON TREE
Enjoy live music at Club Lemon Tree this weekend. Four-piece rock band Gen-X will kick off the weekend on Friday, March 8. The band hits the stage from 7.30pm.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Head along to Neil Carroll Park on Sunday, March 10 and enjoy the Tomaree Markets. The outdoor markets have a variety of market stalls to browse from and will be open from 8.30am to 1pm.
KIDS WORKSHOP
RAYMOND TERRACE
Kate's Kards & Gifts (170 Benjamin Lee Drive, Raymond Terrace) will be hosting a kids workshop for a fantasy journal or notebook cover. The workshop is on Saturday, March 9, from 9.30am to 11.15am. For more information or to register, visit Kate's Kards and Gifts on Facebook.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.