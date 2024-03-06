Doctor Chris Boyle clocks up 40 years at Raymond Terrace Family Practice

Not many general practitioners can say they've treated families of four generations, but for Dr Christopher Boyle that is quite normal.
Dr Boyle first joined Raymond Terrace Family Practice as a young GP in 1984 and he's still there, 40 years later.
The thought of clocking up 40 years as a GP is still sinking in, he said.
"Some of my patients I have been seeing for 40 years and they're still going strong," he said.
When asked by the Port Stephens Examiner why he became a GP, Dr Boyle referred to Forrest Gump's iconic line of 'you never know what you're going to get'.
"As a GP you never know what you're going to get," he said.
"We see everyone from a week-old bub all the way through to someone who is in their nineties and sometimes someone who is more than 100-years-old."
In his 40 years as a GP, Dr Boyle has trained many young GP's and said he believes he has trained between 80 to 90 GPs in his career.
"I was very lucky I had Dr Walker and Dr Keating when I started and I learnt a lot from them about how to be a good GP," he said.
Dr Boyle lived in Raymond Terrace for 30 odd years before relocating to Newcastle and said he thoroughly enjoys working alongside the team at Raymond Terrace Family Practice.
"It's a fabulous team of doctors and staff that we've got," he said.
His patients are also another reason why he stays at the Raymond Terrace practice.
"We see people when they're at their absolute worst and we sometimes have to convey a diagnosis that is difficult for people to hear," he said.
During the COVID outbreak, Raymond Terrace Family Practice was a GP respiratory clinic and Dr Boyle said he learnt many new things during that time.
"We did more than 25,000 tests for COVID and more than 56,000 vaccinations. It was a tough time," he said.
In his 40 years, there have been many changes which meant doctors needed to constantly update their skills.
Dr Boyle said the treatment for heart attacks now compared to when he started was a prime example of how things have progressed for the better.
"When I graduated from university if you had a heart attack you were in hospital for about a week or two weeks but now if you have a heart attack you're home within a day or two," he said.
"It's unbelievable. Technology has changed so much in 40 years."
While technology has been one of the biggest changes, Dr Boyle said medications had also come a long way in helping to treat patients.
"Some of the medications that we have now are just fantastic," he said.
