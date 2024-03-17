Betty Keane celebrates a lifetime in sport

For many in the sport, those with greyhounds dotted right through the roots and branches of their family trees, a progression into the industry is a fait accompli.
Others have interesting stories of how they initially became involved. Betty Keene is in the latter group.
"I never even had a pet. My parents didn't have pets or let us have pets where we lived, so a greyhound was a very new thing for me," she explained.
"When I married Dennis, he had a greyhound. He used to train it, and I guess that's where it started, and more than 50 years later we're still involved in greyhounds."
Back then, home for the young couple was in Sydney, but that didn't last too long.
"We lived in Sydney for 18 months because that was where Dennis came from, but I hated it. I was girl from Wallangarra near the Queensland border, so I talked him into moving. We went to Armidale on acreage up there and we started to breed our own dogs, and that's what we still do.
"We stayed in Armidale for 32 years but I wasn't a fan of the cold, so I hounded my husband for years to move down to the Hunter, and 17 years ago he gave in and we moved to Twelve Mile Creek where we have 20 acres."
With essentially a lifetime in the sport, and as we celebrate International Women's Day, Betty has seen women gradually have more of a presence in greyhound racing.
"There is definitely so many more women in the sport now than there was when I first started," she said.
"It was mostly the men who did everything when we first started. You didn't see many women actually handling dogs or anything like that back then. My husband used to always handle the dogs.
"But it's been good to see things change over the years, a change for the better obviously, and right now there are so many women who are involved in the greyhound racing industry, and so many young women getting involved as well.
"In our sport if a woman can train a dog, she can have just as much success as a man. Women and men compete on a level playing field and many do it successfully."
With so long in the sport you would imagine that Betty would need to some time to ponder when asked who the best greyhound is that she has put a collar and lead on. The decision took about five seconds.
"No, it's not that hard a question. We've had a couple of standouts but perhaps White Sail back in the 1980s is the one," she replied.
"I think he was a track record holder at Armidale, and I think he broke the track record in the Chief Havoc Final at Gunnedah too, and went close to the one at Grafton as well. He was brilliant.
"Academy Lee who won five races at Wentworth Park - we would drive seven hours down and back from Armidale with her, we must have been young and silly then - and Liberty Lee would be the next best.
"Liberty Lee won around 40 races and $100,000 for us, she was very smart and she is the mother of the good ones we have now, Smart Comet and Rebel Force who have already put together some good wins early in their careers.
"Hopefully we'll head to Sydney with them soon - at least it won't be a 14-hour round trip now."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.