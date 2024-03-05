Inspiring Port Stephens women who are making a difference in the community

A group of inspiring women living in Port Stephens who are making positive changes in their community have been recognised as part of council's 2024 International Women's Day scholarships.
Port Stephens residents Sally-Anne Marshall, Emma McMillan, Brodie Oxlade and Jacie Whitfield were named the scholarship recipients at a formal presentation dinner on March 3.
The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay, who also sponsored a fourth scholarship this year.
The theme for the 2024 International Women's Day is 'Count her in: Invest in Women,' and deputy mayor Leah Anderson said while progress has been made, women still face significant obstacles.
"This scholarship program highlights the amazing work being undertaken right here in our community, celebrating the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women," she said.
"When women are inspired, they fight for change and equal opportunity, support and recognition."
For Emma McMillan who is the owner of the Wellness Centre, the scholarship will allow her to bring weekly wellness classes to those in need.
Likewise for social worker Sally-Anne Marshall, the scholarship will assist her to take her advocacy work to the next level by focusing on disability, particularly those with neurodivergence.
With a passion for empowering women through their menopausal transition, post-partum recovery and infant care, Jacie Whitfield hopes to level up her skills, education and training.
A courageous survivor of child abuse and post traumatic stress disorder Brodie Oxlade is determined to turn her pain into purpose and will be putting her scholarship funds towards publishing a memoir.
The International Women's Day scholarships program was first introduced seven years ago and Cr Anderson said it's been wonderful to see how the recipients have worked to impact positive change.
"We're proud to continue to offer this support and look forward to seeing how this year's winners use their scholarships to achieve their goals," she said.
