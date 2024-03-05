Win tickets to see the exciting stage production of Possum Magic

Children's picture book Possum Magic has been captivating young readers for generations and we have free tickets on offer to see the magical production on stage.
Monkey Baa Theatre Company is delighted to bring the magical stage adaptation of Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' Possum Magic to the Civic Theatre in April.
Audiences can expect to see spellbinding magic, puppetry and original music.
The production is set to be an exciting live experience for audiences aged three to eight-years-old and their families.
Audiences will meet Grandma Poss who loves making magic. She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink and she makes dingoes smile and emus shrink.
But one day, when danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible.
Join Grandma Poss and Hush as they embark on a whimsical journey to cities across Australia to find the food that makes Hush visible again.
Director Sandra Eldridge said it's very exciting to be bringing one of Australia's most loved iconic stories to the stage.
"With this show, we really wanted to highlight how important it is for young people to find their own voice and visibility," she said.
Possom Magic author Mem Box wrote the children's story as a university assignment in 1978 and said she would have died of joy if she had known it would eventually become Possum Magic and now a play.
"Although I'm as old as Grandma Poss, I'm as excited as a child," she said.
Adapted by Monkey Baa's Arsc Director Eva Di Cesare and Co-Founder Sandra Eldridge, Possum Magic features Will Bartolo, Sarah Greenwood, Josh Virgona and Sarah Woods.
An astounding team of creatives will bring the book to life including production designer Emma Vine (Spamalot), award-winning composer and sound designer Nate Edmondson (The Very Hungry Caterpillar) and magic and illusion designer Adam Mada (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).
Possum Magic will be on stage at the Civic Theatre on Monday, April 22 at 2pm, Tuesday, April 23 at 10am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm and Wednesday, April 24 at 10am and 12.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now and are available on the Civic Theatre's website.
We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to laura.rumbel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
