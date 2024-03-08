Port Stephens and Nelson Bay in local derby cricket final

A crushing nine-wicket win by Port Stephens Pythons has set up a local derby semi-final against the Nelson Bay Makos in Division 2 of the Newcastle Suburban Cricket competition at Don Waring Oval on Saturday.
The Makos, who finished fourth at the end of regular season, had to use their second chance after their qualifying final against Maryland Fletcher (Gold) was washed out.
As the higher ranked team Maryland Fletcher has advanced straight to the preliminary final on March 16.
The Pythons are in red-hot form going into this Saturday's elimination final when they and the Makos will be playing for a spot in the other preliminary final against Warners Bay who had a four-wicket win against Waterboard.
Port dismissed The Gardens Falcons for 145 and then posted 1/149 in reply off 33.3 overs.
Travis Ling top scored with 59 not out and his opening batting partner Luke Socha made 41. Marty Blenman retired on 12.
Luke Cooper finished the game in a hurry making 22 not out off 13 balls including three sixes.
The last time Port and Nelson Bay met in round 15 on January 27, the Pythons had a two-wicket win in a thrilling finish.
The Pythons smashed The Gardens Falcons by seven-wickets in round 16, but their next three games were washed out.
After being in the top two, the Makos almost dropped out of the top four with three losses and two games abandoned in their last five games of the regular season.
Port received the benefit of claiming the minor premiership in Division 1 and advanced straight to the preliminary final when their qualifying final against Warners Bay at Eighteen33 Park was washed out.
They will meet the winner of the elimination semi-final between Merewether and Wests Journeymen.
Waterboard booked their place in the other preliminary final with an eight-wicket win against Merewether, They will play the winner of the final between Warners Bay and Mary Ellen Mudrats.
The Pythons, who are chasing a major premiership three-peat, finished two points ahead of Waterboard.
Jarrod Moxey tops the batting aggregates with 612 runs at an average of 68 and brother Josh is fourth with 393 runs at 35.73.
They also have two players in the top four of the bowling aggregates.
Shawn Davies leads the competition with 34 wickets at average of 6.25 and Jason Eveleigh is fourth with 28 wickets at 6.89, while Brock Hawley is eighth with 24 wickets at 12.17.
In Division 6, Port advanced to the preliminary final after their game against Adamstown was washed out.
In an outstanding individual performance Tom McCoy scored a ton and doubled up with five wickets (5-9) in Nelson Bay's resounding 124-run win against Adamstown in Division 5 at Adamstown Park on Saturday.
McCoy's 124 off just 93 balls included nine fours and seven sixes.
The Bay made 4/225 from their 35 overs and then dismissed the Slashers for just 78 in 20 overs.
in support Dean Gibson made 35, Rowan Connick 24 and captain Luke Donovan 27 not out, while Joseph Connor and Jarrod Munro took two wickets each.
They play Tech College in Saturday's elimination final.
Nelson Bay 6/119 defeated Raworth Rabbitohs in the final round of the Division 7 competition but missed out on semi-finals.
