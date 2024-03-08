Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens and Nelson Bay in local derby cricket final

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens and Nelson Bay in local derby cricket final
Port Stephens and Nelson Bay in local derby cricket final

A crushing nine-wicket win by Port Stephens Pythons has set up a local derby semi-final against the Nelson Bay Makos in Division 2 of the Newcastle Suburban Cricket competition at Don Waring Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.