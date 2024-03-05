Raymond Terrace Lions chase grand final spots in two grade

The Raymond Terrace Lions will have an eye towards the future as well as 2023-24 title success with their second and third grade teams in semi-finals action on Saturday.
While the Lions finished last in the Maitland first grade competition, they had the chance to blood some highly rated youngsters and have more in the wings in second and third grade ready to experience finals.
The Lions second grade side finished minor premiers with 14 wins, two losses and two washed out games including their final regular season game on Saturday against City United at Robins Oval.
It was a dominant season with the Lions sitting on 78 points, 17 points clear of second placed Norths and more than 20 points ahead of City United and their opponent on Saturday Kurri Weston Mulbring.
With Kurri Kurri Central rated the third best ground this season, the Terrace will face the fourth-placed Kurri Weston Mulbring on their home turf in the semi-final.
The Warriors will not be able to call back any first grade experienced players for the clash with their top side also in action on Saturday when the minor premiers take on Northern Suburbs at Lorn Park.
Raymond Terrace have won their two games against KWM this season.
They had a comfortable 65-win in a one-day game in round six in which Aaron Meredith made 84 not out and Brent Lilley 58 not out.
They also had a seven-wicket win in round 11's Twenty20 match.
Liam Osborn is second highest scorer in second grade this season with 503 runs at an average of 45 and a top score of 119. Ben Osborn (9th overall) is next with 363 runs at 27.
Liam Osborn tops the competition bowling stats with 31 wickets at 10.68, Tyler Gear (9th overall) and Sebastian Abbott (10th) are next best for the Terrace with 21 wickets each.
Raymond Terrace were runners up to Eastern Suburbs in third grade just two points behind the minor premiers.
The Lions meet third-placed Western Suburbs at Mulbring in their semi-final on Saturday.
They had a 19-run win in their most recent encounter against Wests in round 19 on February 17. They were four-wicket winners in a T20 in round 12 and lost by 37 runs in round five.
The Lions will look to teenager Darcy Lawrence with the bat. Lawrence has had an outstanding season with 910 runs across all competitions and 381 in third grade with top scores of 94 and 67.
Their bowling stocks are particularly strong with the number one and three rated bowers in third grade.
Jason Cameron leads the comp with 33 wicket at 10.55 including best bowling of 4-8 and Cameron Palmer has 25 at 11.72 with best figures of 4-17.
