Volunteer group making a difference in the lives of those battling cancer

What originally started out as a group for men's cancer 12-years-ago is now a transport service that provides a vital service for many Port Stephens residents.
The Nelson Bay Cancer Patient Transport Group provides free transport to cancer patients and was recently recognised with the prestigious Port Stephens Medal.
Group secretary Richard Yeomans said it was a big shock to receive the Port Stephens Medal on Australia Day.
"We thought it was just excellent to get nominated in the first place and be recognised for what we do," he said.
"The award is recognition for everyone, especially our volunteer drivers who are our backbone."
The group was established in 2012 by a group of individuals who were directors and members of Nelson Bay Golf Club, who came together to make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.
The committee is led by Neville Stanfield, Richard Yeomans, John Every, Barry Elliot, Max Pride and Ian Woodhill who have built a network of passionate volunteers.
"We have more than 60 volunteer drivers and they each have a lot of empathy," Mr Yeomans said.
The volunteer drivers take patients directly from their homes to the hospital and return and Mr Yeomans said the service exists due to the generosity of their volunteer drivers.
In one month alone, the volunteer group provided 95 trips.
"Without the support of all of our drivers we wouldn't be able to do what we do," he said.
"Cancer touches everyone, it doesn't matter who you are."
With limited public transport in the Port Stephens area, Mr Yeomans said the service provides a lot of relief for those utilising the transport.
"If they got a bus from here and have to go to the Mater Hospital, that's three buses they'd have to catch and it would take them over two hours," he said.
"You can always see the weight lifted off their shoulders when they don't have to worry about getting to and from their medical appointments."
In addition to transporting patients, the volunteers also offer emotional support and social interaction to the patients they drive.
"They have someone by their side, someone to talk to and someone who cares," Mr Yeomans said.
The service is funded by donations from patients and grants received from clubs and businesses in the local community, but Mr Yeomans said the group always accepts donations from the community.
To donate or for more information about the Nelson Bay Cancer Patient Transport Group, visit their website at www.nbcptg.com.au.
