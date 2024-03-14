'A full circle moment': Tanilba Bay principal returns to her first school

Starting out as a young teacher in 2002 at Tanilba Bay Public School, Pauline Smith never imagined she would return as principal, almost 20 years later.
Her return has been a reunion of sorts for Mrs Smith who will again be working with some staff she taught alongside in the early 2000s.
There are also current students whose parents were taught by Mrs Smith during her years at Tanilba Bay Public School from 2002 to 2007.
"It really is a full circle moment for me," she said.
Originally wanting to be a high school history teacher, Mrs Smith said never in a million years did she think she would end up as a primary school teacher, let alone a school principal.
"If you've had the impact of a positive teacher through primary school and through high school it sets you up for the impact that you can have," she said.
After teaching at Cessnock Public School for about three years, Mrs Smith was appointed the assistant principal at Stockton Public School for 12 years, before accepting a principal position at Stratford Public School.
"In terms of leadership I've always been of the belief that effective leaders create more leaders and I've had some amazing leaders in my career," she said.
When the principal position came available at Tanilba Bay Public School, Mrs Smith said she had quite a few people notify her.
"I had fond memories of teaching there and the criteria appealed to me so I knew then that I wanted to apply for the position," she said.
Mrs Smith tries to spend most of her days visiting the students in their classrooms and said it's been excellent to be back.
"The staff are amazing, teaching and non-teaching and the kids are all really wanting to learn," she said.
There are about 370 students enrolled at Tanilba Bay Public School and Mrs Smith said she likes to greet the children at the front gate at every opportunity she gets.
"If the kids are coming through the gates with a big smile on their face then I'm happy," she said.
