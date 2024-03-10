Changed traffic conditions for M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week while Transport for NSW carries out construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Pacific Highway southbound intermittent speed reduction (vehicle escorts) north of Tomago Road, from 7am to 5pm, Monday 11 to Friday, March 15, and northbound and southbound lane closures from 7pm to 5am, Monday 11 to Friday, March 15.
2) Lenaghans Drive alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closure from 7am to 5pm, Tuesday 12 to Thursday, March 14.
3) John Renshaw Drive on ramp to New England Highway westbound shoulder closure with intermittent stoppages from 7am to 5pm, Monday 11 to Friday, March 15
4) M1 Pacific Motorway southbound lane closure and Lenaghans Drive northbound shoulder closure from 7pm to 5am, Monday 11 to Thursday, March 14.
5) New England Highway eastbound and westbound lane closures west of Tarro Interchange from 7pm to 5am, Monday 11 to Friday, March 15.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.