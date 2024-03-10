Pythons beat Makos in low-scoring semi-final thriller

Port Stephens Pythons have advanced to a Newcastle Suburban Cricket Division 2 preliminary final after beating Nelson Bay Makos by two-wickets in a low-scoring semi-final thriller at Don Waring Oval on Saturday.
All three Port teams will be in action in preliminary finals next Saturday playing for grand final spots after the Pythons Division 1 and Division 6 teams progressed in week one of the finals.
The bottom seven Makos batters contributed just 11 runs between them as they collapsed from being 3-46 to all out for 64.
Matthew Palmer top scored with 34 and Ben Lynas 13 and Dean Fleming 10 were the only other batters to reach double figures.
But with local derby pride on line, the Bay dug deep and made sure there were plenty of nervous moments for the Pythons as they struggled to 8/65 and victory.
Travis Ling with 21 was the only Port batter to reach double figures, but they did enough.
Matthew Palmer took 3-7 and Ashish Prasher to lead the Makos attack.
Port Stephens will play Merewether in the Division 1, Warners Bay in Division 2 and Maryland Fletcher in Division 6.
Nelson Bay will meet Valentine Eleebana in a Division 5 preliminary final after a dominant eight-wicket win against Tech College (Beresfield Memorial) on Saturday.
The Makos bowlers set up the win, restricting Tech College to 9/84 from their 35 overs. They shared the wickets around with Rowan Connick taking 2-10, Joseph Connor 2-26 and Luke Donovan 2-26.
In reply, Tom Mccoy continued his outstanding form with the bat making 43 and Connick was 23 not out.
