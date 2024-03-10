Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Pythons beat Makos in low-scoring semi-final thriller

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 10 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pythons beat Makos in low-scoring semi-final thriller
Pythons beat Makos in low-scoring semi-final thriller

Port Stephens Pythons have advanced to a Newcastle Suburban Cricket Division 2 preliminary final after beating Nelson Bay Makos by two-wickets in a low-scoring semi-final thriller at Don Waring Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.