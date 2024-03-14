Your go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

AUSSIE NIGHT MARKETS
116 ADELAIDE STREET, RAYMOND TERRACE
Join in the excitement at 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace from 4pm to 9pm on March 17 at the Easter themed Aussie Night Markets. Explore a diverse selection of gourmet food, desserts and boutique retail stalls, while the kids enjoy rides, jumping castles and carnival games. There will also be Easter giveaways, an Easter egg hunt and a roaming Easter bunny. Entry is $2 per person.
ST PATRICK'S DAY
TANILBA BAY SENIOR CITIZENS HALL
A St Patrick's Day event is on at Tanilba Bay Seniors Citizens Hall this Sunday, March 17, from 10.30am to 2pm. There will be a best dressed competition with prizes, lawn games and a light lunch. You must have a seniors card to participate.
PARK RUN
RAYMOND TERRACE & FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are back this Sunday, March 17, from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. From clothes, handicrafts and local produce to art, plants and cakes, there is something for everyone. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
