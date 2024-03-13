Zenith Cafe, Restaurant and Bar raises funds for an important cause

A fundraiser night was hosted by Shoal Bay's Zenith Cafe, Restaurant and Bar to raise crucial funds for Nelson Bay not-for-profit organisation the Yacaaba Centre.
The sold-out event held on March 6, raised a total of $2720, with the proceeds going directly to the family counselling service.
Proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing the services that the Yacaaba Centre offers to assist the local community during vulnerable times.
The proceeds will also ensure that Yacaaba Centre's vital services continue to make a positive difference.
Zenith Cafe, Restaurant and Bar decided to get onboard to help out a valued community organisation and said they are very grateful for their customers getting behind everything they do.
"We had amazing support from the local community for a wonderful cause," business owner Susannah Simpson said.
To make a donation to the Yacaaba Centre, visit their website at https://www.yacaabacentre.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.