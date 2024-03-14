Port Stephens women celebrated at International Women's Day event

In the spirit of fostering gender equality and celebrating the achievements of women, MPs Meryl Swanson and Kate Washington hosted a special International Women's Day (IWD) event.
In its sixth year, the sold-out event was dedicated to celebrating and championing the economic empowerment of Port Stephens women.
This year's IWD's theme of 'Count Her In: Accelerating gender equality through economic empowerment' aims to collectively propel gender equality forward, ensuring that every woman is included and recognised, every day.
Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said women's voices are essential in decision-making processes.
"By coming together at this event, we're taking a step forward in creating a more inclusive equitable world," she said.
"Together we can build a world where gender no longer determines one's opportunities or income."
A large crowd of community members joined Ms Washington and Ms Swanson at the Murrook Culture Centre on March 7 for a morning of empowering women and networking opportunities.
The event featured a panel of impressive local school leaders, recognition of the Port Stephens Local Woman of the Year, as well as an opportunity to see local business women promote their products and services at a market, which directly followed the formalities.
State Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the International Women's Day breakfast is a wonderful celebration of the many impressive local women leaders in Port Stephens.
"Every year we bring our community together to pay tribute to women already leading the way whilst providing a platform for our future leaders," she said.
Ms Washington said economic empowerment is a critical component of gender equality.
"This International Women's Day, we're not just celebrating the progress we've made but we're pushing for what still needs to be done," she said.
"It's time we all commit to 'Count Her In' at every level."
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services, the Yacaaba Centre and Indigenous Women's programs at Murrook Culture Centre.
