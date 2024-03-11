Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace Lions smash Kurri Weston Mulbring to make grand final

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 11 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace batter Josh Benhard sets off for a run during his innings of 101 against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Raymond Terrace batter Josh Benhard sets off for a run during his innings of 101 against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A century by Josh Benhard and 86 by skipper Ben Osbrone set up 2nd Grade minor premiers Raymond Terrace's big semi-final win against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.