Raymond Terrace Lions smash Kurri Weston Mulbring to make grand final

A century by Josh Benhard and 86 by skipper Ben Osbrone set up 2nd Grade minor premiers Raymond Terrace's big semi-final win against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central on the weekend.
The win booked Terrace's place in the grand final where they will meet Northern Suburbs, one of only two teams to have beaten the Lions this season.
At Kurri Central on Saturday, the game was evenly poised with the Lions at 3-84 but Osborne and Benhard turned their side's fortunes around with a 115 run partnership before Osborne was out for 86.
Benhard and Joel Osborne (24) then shared in a 73-run partnership to take the score to 5/272 before a rush of wickets at the end saw the Terrace all out for 288 in the 77th over.
Luke Wells made 33 at the top of the innings and Harley Tynan made 14 off 11 balls.
On day two, the Lions bowlers backed up the day-one batting effort dismissing KWM for 99 for a 178-run win.
Liam Osborn was the best of the bowlers taking 3-11 and Tyler Gear took 2-24.
A top effort in the field saw two run-outs including dangerman Josh Tuckwell for a duck.
Northern Suburbs had a 54-run first inning win against City United after dismissing them for 127 at Coronation Oval on Saturday.
Norths resumed on 5/97 and were 8/181 when the captains called the game.
Terrace defeated Norths easily in a round 9 Twenty20, but Norths had the upper hand in their most recent outing, a rain-affected two-day game at Jack Collins Oval on February 10-11.
The Grand final is on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, at a venue yet to be announced.
The Lions cruised to a six-wicket win against Western Suburbs to book their spot in the Third Grade grand final against minor premiers Eastern Suburbs.
Terrace dismissed the Plovers for just 104 in the 35th over with Troy Mason (3-15) and James Cameron (3-19) both picking up three wickets and Cameron Palmer taking 2-19.
Cameron McLean top scored with 40 not out and Aaron Noffke was unbeaten on 33 as the Lions made 4/106 in reply off 24.5 overs.
The grand final venue has not been announced yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.