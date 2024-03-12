Soldiers Point maintain unbeaten pennant start as Terrace beats Beresfield

Soldiers Points have maintained their unbeaten start to Zone 2 Grade 1 pennant bowls with a 56 to 49 win against Windale.
Windale won two rinks by four shots each, but Soldiers Point prevailed with a 27-12 result in the Terry Antram skippered rink with Chris Ramage, William Ahoy and Warren Shipley to collect the overall win and eight points.
They sit on top of the table with 37 points from their four game, 10 points ahead of Raymond Terrace who have three wins from their four games.
Beresfield are third on 19.5 with two wins from three games and Charlestown is fourth on 19 also with two wins from three games.
Raymond Terrace kept their title hopes alive with a 66-49 win against Beresfield claiming victory in two rinks and nine competition points.
The Jets' Jarrod Bent, Kate Matthews, David Burgess and Shane Evans had a 27-17 win. Scott Bourne, Gregory Frost, Christopher Garn and Natasha Van Eldik were 24-14 winners, while Stuart Dorahy, Kelly Giles, Jamie Minter and Michael Kedwell had a narrow 18-15 loss.
After two agonisingly close losses, Nelson Bay finally broke through with a 71-42, three rinks to nil win against Belmont.
In the first rink Scott Kohler, Christopher Edmonds, Jakob Graham and Jonathon Davis won 26-14, Raymond Asquith, John Gibson, David Walters and Richard Girvan won 25-14 and Aaron Bremner, Ken Richardson, Steven Green and Jeff Coulls won 21-14.
The win lifts Nelson Bay to fifth on the ladder with 13.5 points.
Nelson Bay's next game is not until Saturday, April 6 when they are away to Cardiff and on Sunday, April 7 when they are away as well against Charlestown.
Soldiers Point and Raymond Terrace have already played their round four game to allow for players to attend state titles in Dubbo over the next fortnight.
Terrace's next games is against Charlestown on Saturday, March 23, while Soldiers Points play Beresfield on Saturday, April 6.
Soldiers Point will have a strong representation at Dubbo with men's senior and open pairs teams, open and reserves triples teams and a seniors fours team.
Warren Shipley will represent the club in seniors single, Tony Pearson in reserves singles and Lesia Burton and Micheal Beelsey play in mixed pairs.
The women's sides include Vaice McIntyre in seniors singles, seniors pairs and triples and an open fours team.
Raymond Terrace's representatives include Kelly Giles and Ian Lean and Shelly Powell in mixed pairs, and an open men's fours team of Tim Twining, Jamie Minter, Matt Baus and Lee Schraner
