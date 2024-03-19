Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Tomaree High's DUX Ben Barwood has a passion for engineering and aviation

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
March 19 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Barwood with his mum Alyson Barwood. Picture supplied
Ben Barwood with his mum Alyson Barwood. Picture supplied

Former Tomaree High School student Ben Barwood shares his late dad's passion for aviation and hopes to combine his passion for aviation and engineering into a future career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.