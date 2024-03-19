Tomaree High's DUX Ben Barwood has a passion for engineering and aviation

Former Tomaree High School student Ben Barwood shares his late dad's passion for aviation and hopes to combine his passion for aviation and engineering into a future career.
The 18-year-old received the 2023 DUX of Tomaree High School and Ben's mum Alyson said it's time like these that it really hits home that their dad's not here to see his boys' achievements.
"I have no doubt that Jason would be incredibly proud of Ben's Year 12 achievements," she said.
When Ben was 10, he lost his dad Jason to a tough three-year battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.
Jason was a talented RAAF pilot who successfully flew several different aircraft types, and like his dad, Ben shares his dad's love of aviation and at age 12, Ben undertook local flying lessons.
With a keen interest for engineering, especially automation, robotics and green energy solutions, Ben has dreams of one day building his own light aircraft and insists it will be powered by green energy.
Ben is studying a Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Newcastle and to help with his studies he received a $1000 donation from Legacy Australia Port Stephens.
For his HSC major project, Ben designed an innovative residential wind turbine designed for efficiency and safety in various wind conditions, his project achieving an outstanding result in Design and Technology.
Ben's project was selected out of more than 10,000 other projects submitted by HSC students last year to be showcased in the 2024 NSW HSC Shape Exhibition.
Ben's engineering studies teacher and mentor Martin Shiner said Ben has a strong focus to fulfil his potential in the field of engineering.
"He displays such great aptitude and wonderful knowledge and he highly exemplified that in his outstanding 2023 HSC results," he said.
