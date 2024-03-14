Leading Nelson Bay tourism operator calls for 20 knot jet ski speed limit

One of Port Stephens' leading tourism operators Frank Future has called for the introduction of a 20 knot speed limit for recreational boats and jet skis in Port Stephens waters.
The call by Mr Future, the owner of Imagine Cruises and one of the pioneers of Nelson Bay's whale and dolphin watching cruise industry, comes as it was revealed fines dished out to jet ski riders on Hunter waterways had almost tripled in three years.
Maritime NSW officers issued 38 penalty notices and 91 official warnings to jet ski riders in Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie across December, January and February. On the same waterways last summer, just 26 fines were dealt out, and 13 the year before.
The number of licensed jet ski riders in NSW has almost doubled - soaring by 45 per cent - in five years.
The impact on the amenity of Port Stephens and its wildlife is growing as well with reports of swans and turtles among the animals killed.
Mr Future said the region risked losing the very beauty and unspoilt natural wonder which attracts tourists, if action is not taken, and the first step is a speed limit.
"Incredible by Nature, our tourism promotion, is very much about what we offer here, which is a natural environment with clean beaches, lovely waters and fantastic views," he said.
"If we're not looking after it and having rev-heads zooming at 40-50 knots knocking over turtles that's not very Incredible by Nature."
Mr Future has seen a rise in jet ski numbers and a rise in stupidity by too many operating them.
"I know a lot of locals would like to see them banned, but the chances of that are pretty slim unfortunately, but certainly putting a speed limit on waters in the marine park and in the port itself would be a good first step," he said.
"There doesn't really seem to be any speed limit for any recreational users on the Port. There is for commercial users like myself, but most of us can't even reach the 25 knot limit."
Mr Future said the nuisance value was enough to warrant a speed limit, but some jet ski drivers were putting other water users in danger and tragically harming and killing wildlife.
"I've got video of some them doing particularly stupid things, particularly from Little Beach where the vast majority of them tend to launch. That's a sanctuary zone and they are just running backwards and forwards doing these donuts in the sanctuary zone.
"There's also a lot of swimmers and divers who use that sanctuary area and it poses a danger to them.
"I'm really over it and so are most of the skippers from the other commercial vessels."
Mr Future said the final straw was a recent conversation with Ryan Pereira from Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters about the impact of jet skis and high speed boats on turtles.
"They run Sea Shelter, which assists any marine animals which might be hurt, in particular turtles," he said.
"He told me they had recovered 41 dead turtles over the summer. They were unable to assist them because their shells were crushed.
"High speed impact was the major issue. There were some dead from entanglement in fish gear, but the vast majority appeared to be from shell strike from high speed vessels."
Mr Future said research had also shown dolphins were upset by jet skis.
"A friend of mine who did a PhD on the approach of various vessels to dolphins told me that there was no actual underwater sound for jet skis so the dolphins can't hear them when they're coming to avoid them.
"The dolphins get very nervous around jet skis."
Data for the 2023 to 2024 summer season showed the non-compliance rate for jet skis had also almost doubled in five years.
Maritime NSW officers carried out 653 jet ski safety checks in Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, and found compliance had dipped to 80 per cent.
"The most prevalent jet ski offences related to licensing and registration, speeding and failing to maintain an appropriate distance from others in the water," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
With Easter and Anzac Day long weekends coming up, NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said NSW Maritime's safety officers would continue patrols. "We're expecting people will flock to the popular waterways around Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and want to make sure everyone is being safe while having fun."
