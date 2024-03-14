Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Environment

Leading Nelson Bay tourism operator calls for 20 knot jet ski speed limit

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 14 2024 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maritime, police and surf life saving officers were out in force at Port Stephens on Sunday checking jet ski compliance and safety gear during January. Picture Peter Lorimer
Maritime, police and surf life saving officers were out in force at Port Stephens on Sunday checking jet ski compliance and safety gear during January. Picture Peter Lorimer

One of Port Stephens' leading tourism operators Frank Future has called for the introduction of a 20 knot speed limit for recreational boats and jet skis in Port Stephens waters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.