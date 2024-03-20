Federal government funding for upgraded facilities to three local schools

A number of schools in the Port Stephens local government area will benefit from new or upgraded facilities and equipment.
Hunter River High School, St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens and Tomaree Public School will each benefit as part of the federal government's investment in local schools.
From new laptops to upgraded outdoor sports equipment, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said the funding will deliver upgrades to schools that need it the most.
"This is another important step in delivering on the federal government's commitments to building a better and fairer education system," she said.
Hunter River High School will be eligible for purchasing and or upgrading their ICT equipment, including laptops and tablets and repairs to its school facilities.
St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens will receive upgrades to existing outdoor learning spaces, as well as the upgrade of shade structures and maintenance to the school's facilities.
Tomaree Public School will benefit from improvements to the school's existing outdoor learning spaces.
The funding is part of the Federal Government's Upgrade Fund which will deliver a total of $452,182 in the Paterson electorate.
Minister for Education Jason Clare said he wants all students to get access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on.
"The federal government is delivering on its commitment to invest in our schools and provide safer classrooms, playgrounds and facilities," he said.
