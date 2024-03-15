Oyster farmers clear tonnes of marine litter from Port Stephens coast

Port Stephens oyster farmers came together for a mass industry clean up event Tide to Tip on February 20.
Now running in its fifth year, the clean up program organised by OceanWatch Australia involves oyster growers leading a marine debris clean up in estuaries across the state and beyond.
Together, the oyster industry is helping combat the scourge of marine debris in the state's marine and estuarine habitats.
The annual event also helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come.
Oyster farmer from XL Oysters Port Stephens Mark Slam said he is always astonished with the assortment and volume of waste retrieved in a few hours of gathering.
"It's definitely not the way we want to keep our backyard, one seems to think out of sight out of mind, but the impact is huge," he said.
After collection, the waste is sorted and counted using the Australian Marine Debris Database, which is a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
Since its inception in 2020, the Tide to Tip clean up has removed more than 42 tonnes of waste from the state's estuaries with the help of 875 volunteers.
