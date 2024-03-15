Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Oyster farmers clear tonnes of marine litter from Port Stephens coast

By Newsroom
March 15 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens oyster farmers clear tonnes of marine litter. Picture supplied
Port Stephens oyster farmers clear tonnes of marine litter. Picture supplied

Port Stephens oyster farmers came together for a mass industry clean up event Tide to Tip on February 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.