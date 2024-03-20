Irrawang High School students lend a hand to clean up the Grahamstown Dam

A group of young men from Irrawang High School's Clontarf Academy for young Indigenous boys have swapped footballs for gloves and basketballs for garbage bags for Clean Up Australia Day.
Some early morning fog wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of the group of students from Year 7 to Year 11 who headed to Grahamstown to clean up and the results were nothing short of impressive.
Directer of the Irrawang Clontarf Academy Cliff Sampson said it is an annual clean up event that the boys participate in.
"It gives the boys a sense of pride in their community and surroundings," he said.
Mr Sampson said the annual clean up also lifts the boys spirits because they know they're giving back to their community.
"They are always very eager to get onboard and help out the community when they can," he said.
All together the group cleaned up more than 15 full garbage bags of rubbish along with some wood and plastic.
"They've been doing it for a few years now so they've gotten very good at it and they love bringing back bags of rubbish to show you what they've found," Mr Sampson said.
Grahamstown Dam provides drinking water for Raymond Terrace and the surrounding areas and Mr Sampson said the boy's efforts is a great result.
Following their morning of cleaning, the group headed back to Finnan Park where the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace were on hand to cook the boys a well deserved breakfast.
