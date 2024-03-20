Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

BUSINESS BREAKFAST
NELSON BAY BOWLING CLUB
Business Port Stephens is hosting their first business breakfast for 2024 on March 26. Hear from renowned entrepreneur and growth strategist Matt Coleborne, who has turned the art of scaling businesses into a science. Members and non members are welcome, tickets can be purchased via the Business Port Stephens website.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY AND RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
FOOD WASTE WORKSHOP
RAYMOND TERRACE LIBRARY
Head along to Raymond Terrace Library for a free hour and a half workshop on food waste. The workshop will be run by Port Stephens resident Jacqui Purcell from In Our Hands Family Farm. Jacqui will cover meal planning and shopping, creative uses for food and tips to prevent food spoilage. The workshop is at Raymond Terrace Library on Saturday, March 23, starting at 10am. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Call the library on 4988 0111 to reserve your place.
MARKETS
HINTON AND NELSON BAY
Homemade and Handpicked Markets will be at Hinton on Saturday, March 23, from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree Markets will be at Nelson Bay on Sunday, March 24, from 9.30am to 2pm.
EASTER RAFFLES
SOLDIERS POINT BOWLING CLUB
Hop along to Soldiers Point Bowling Club for their Easter Raffles on Wednesday, March 27, Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31. There will be hams, seafood, meat and hampers filled with goodies up for grabs. There may even be a special visit from the Easter bunny.
