Planned mobile outage at Anna Bay as Telstra upgrades base station

By Newsroom
March 16 2024 - 8:17am
There will temporary outages or reductions in Telstra mobile coverage in Anna Bay from March 18 to April 3.
Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station in Anna Bay and has warned of temporary outages or reductions in mobile coverage at various times over the period March 18 to April 3.

