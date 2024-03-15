Planned mobile outage at Anna Bay as Telstra upgrades base station

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station in Anna Bay and has warned of temporary outages or reductions in mobile coverage at various times over the period March 18 to April 3.
However, Telstra said there will be no impact over the Easter holiday period.
The first phase of works will occur from 7am on Monday, March 18, to 5pm on Wednesday, March 20,
with the network coverage being restored at the end of each day.
There will be full site outage between Thursday, March 21, until 5pm Monday, March 25. There will will be no mobile network coverage during this period.
This will be followed by sector-by-sector disruptions for call testing until Thursday, March 28, with the network coverage being restored at 5pm each day.
To ensure all is working properly, minor disruptions for call testing will also occur during the day on Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday 3.
If all goes to plan and weather permitting, residents should notice improvement in Telstra mobile services after this time.
Telstra mobile customers will receive text messages advising of the upcoming work.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom said while crews needed to work during daylight for safety, they will only be switching off the site when needed to and will have it back on as quickly as possible.
"Where possible we will just be switching off the parts of the tower we are working on, leaving the rest operational. While coverage and capacity will decline during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum," Mr Marom said.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed, it will mean better mobile services for local residents."
A Telstra spokesperson advised for improving connectivity while works are underway, if residents can access to a Wi-Fi signal at home or at work they should activate Wi-Fi calling.
This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
To find out more they can google Telstra Wi-Fi calling or search in your settings icon on your phone.
"We know many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals," the spokesperson said.
"However, Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network; it is operated by financial institutions. Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections.
"Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service."
