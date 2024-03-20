Medowie Christian School's senior leaders to lead their peers with pride

Medowie Christian School's senior leadership team are excited about the year ahead and have hopes to lead their peers with pride.
The team of eight have wasted no time this term and are already working on a number of ways to improve their school for all students, including what they call Monday Madness.
Monday Madness is an opportunity for students in Year 7 to Year 12 to get together and connect, said Year 12 student leader Lilly Fletcher.
"It's an opportunity for all us students to get together to participate in a sport or activity, just so we're able to get among other year groups that we mightn't get to connect with often," she said.
Annika Ash and Tyler Rodgers are the school's Year 11 student leaders and Tyler said he thoroughly enjoys getting to meet different students.
"I love being around people and learning about their lives and this position allows me to talk to more people in our school," he said.
For Year 12 student leader Emily Gallaway it is a chance to use and develop her natural skill for communication.
"As I've gotten older, I've realised that not all people are big talkers and some people struggle to speak up for themselves," she said.
Emily is now using her voice for others.
"This term we've been asking the students what they want to see in the school and how we can best support the students in their school environment," she said.
During their time as leaders, the group have attended an International Women's Day event and a leaders breakfast, the opportunities allowing them to network with other local leaders in the Port Stephens community.
"We attended the leaders breakfast with our primary school leaders which was a really fun experience," Lilly said.
"They are incredible leaders and are eager to step forward and be leaders."
The senior leaders also lead the school's weekly chapel and Lilly said the leaders take it in turns running chapel.
"I personally love chapel and it's fun to get out the front and catch up with students from Year 7 to Year 12," she said.
"It's a great chance for us to bring things up with the students such as joining a sporting team."
Head of the Secondary School Ange Neale said it's lovely to watch the group of eight work together as a leadership team.
"This leadership team is growing other future leaders," she said.
