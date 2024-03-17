Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace make great start to NSW titles with gold and bronze

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 17 2024 - 1:54pm
Raymond Terrace bowlers Peter Jackson (left), Cheryl Benbow, Paul Reddan and Michael Kedwell (right) had outstanding success at the 2024 NSW Championships at Dubbo. Picture by Bowls NSW
Raymond Terrace bowlers have made a strong start to the state championships in Dubbo with Peter Jackson winning bronze in the Multi-Disability Championships Open Singles and Paul Redden winning the NSW Multi-Disability Championships Reserves Singles title.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

