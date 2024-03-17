Raymond Terrace make great start to NSW titles with gold and bronze

Raymond Terrace bowlers have made a strong start to the state championships in Dubbo with Peter Jackson winning bronze in the Multi-Disability Championships Open Singles and Paul Redden winning the NSW Multi-Disability Championships Reserves Singles title.
Raymond Terrace's Peter Jackson won the bronze medal play-off by forfeit from club mate Michael Kedwell in the NSW Multi-Disability Championships Open Singles .
Jackson won three of his four sectional matches to advance to the semi-finals where he was beaten 21-16 by Leichardt's Geoffrey Seaton.
Kedwell won four out of four sectional matches and was beaten in his semi-final 21-20 by eventual champion Aaron Kelly from West Tamworth.
In the reserves singles, Redden defeated New Lambton's Wayne Sullivan 17-15 to claim the title.
His Jets club mate Cheryl Benbow was fourth after losing the bronze play off to South Tamworth's Keith Roberts.
In the NSW Multi-Disability Championships Pairs, Jackson and Kedwell finished fourth and losing the bronze medal play off 11-13 to Michael Vassallo (Cabramatta) and Anthony Brown (West Dubbo).
Benbow and Lemon Tree Passage's Vicki Parkinson forfeited in the quarter-finals after finishing second in their section.
Ian Midgley (Nyngan) and David Parkinson (Lemon Tree Passage) were fourth in their section..
Redden and Steven Lord (New Lambton) were fourth in their section.
Competition at the state titles continues until March 27 with men's and women's pairs, three and fours in open, senior and reserve categories to be deciced.
The mixed pairs competition stated on Saturday with finals to be decided on Monday.
Meanwhile, Raymond Terrace's Kate Matthews has won the Newcastle District Bowling Association Under 25 Singles Zone Championship from club mate Brendan Stokes.
Matthews prevailed 25-20 in a cracking grand final, her last chance at Under-25 level.
