Liam Osborn stars in Raymond Terrace grand final win

Raymond Terrace were pushed all the way before claiming the 2023-24 2nd Grade premiership by 33 runs from Northern Suburbs at Robins Oval on Sunday.
The minor premiers appeared to have a stranglehold on the title after compiling 277 on day one with Liam Osborn making 109, Josh Benhard backing up his semi-final century last week with 48, Joel Osborn 28 and Luke Wells 21.
Nigel Callan was the best of the Norths bowlers taking 4-62 and Zac Mexon 3-46.
But, someone forgot to tell Norths it was a foregone conclusion and they picked themselves up off the canvas twice to keep on competing before finally being dismissed for 234.
It seemed like an upset was on the cards with Norths cruising at 1-130 when Paul Croak was out for 67 to make it 2-130. It became 3-149 and then 7-158 with five wickets including Hayden Lucas for 46 falling in quick succession.
But Norths kept on and Sam Holz and Luke Callan put on a 59-run partnership before Holz was out for 30.
Callan kept on as was 36 not out when the final wicket fell with Norths on 234.
Liam Osborn completed a tremendous match taking 4-81, Tyler Gear took 3-47 and Joel Osborn 2-39 for the Lions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.